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GOVERNMENTS IN IRELAND AND THE UK FORCED TO ADMIT COVID-19 DOES NOT EXIST
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160 views • February 19, 2021
Gemma O'Doherty has done a first class job in getting the Irish and the UK governments to admit there is no evidence that Sars-Cov2 Covid-19 even exists.
Link to documents https://subjectivenation911com.wordpress.com/2021/02/18/government-in-ireland-forced-to-admit-covid-19-does-not-exist-update/
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Link to documents https://subjectivenation911com.wordpress.com/2021/02/18/government-in-ireland-forced-to-admit-covid-19-does-not-exist-update/
Please support us below
Groundhog Phil Day Merch https://tinyurl.com/Groundhog-Phil-Day
New Shockwave Torch https://tinyurl.com/snlight
https://fundly.com/subjectivenation911-donations
Discover The Forgotten Power of Plants with Nicole Apelian https://tinyurl.com/snbook
https://subjectivenation911com.wordpress.com/
Contact us [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/subjectivenation911
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