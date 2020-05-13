It is written that the Perun Coalition is preparing in the near future to occupy earth : Nicolai Levashov

Question On the website midgard.info there is an article dated 24 January titled"" ""Retribution is at hand"" in which it is written that the Perun Coalition is preparing in the near future to occupy earth for the physical destruction of non-humans; dragon-like, robots and pest viruses, of which there are more than 40% on the earth. (The Slavonic-Aryan Vedas maintained, as is said, that such a coalition never existed. And that furthermore there is no concept of a Perun Coalition) . What are you able to say about this?

Oh! Indeed, I can say - Oh! Because even the formulation of such theses is not the actual thing. There is no Perun Coalition. They don't need make a landing. What would be the point of such a landing? They are already present. They flew in and still arrive incognito because our planet was situated within the boundaries of the Pekel worlds (infernal worlds).

Pekel (infernal) worlds - the territory of social parasites, so-called, or Koshcheev as they are called. But the point is not in the title, what is important is the essence of what actually is. As long as the solar system was geographically located in the territory of the parasites, such an obvious arrival of the spaceships of forces of light would have provoked a new stellar war.

Therefore they mainly arrived through incarnation on Earth, like everyone else. It doesn't happen in any other way here. They didn't arrived by ship on official visits. Only parasites flew in on official visits having established contacts with different governments, including contact with our government at different times.

But they don't need to fly here, because even if they fly in, so what? The last time they flew in was when the Antis rebelled against the maternal empire - Great Asia. As a result, Fatta fell. It was blown up. Well, the question is - why it was necessary to blow it up? After the debris fell, what happened? The last glacial period, a change in the axis of 23.5 degrees, etc. Civilization was thrown back to the level of the Stone Age. This is a fact, whether we like or not like.

And what does this mean? Just as before, Svarog destroyed Lelia. Also Daaria withdrew to the bottom of the sea and there were also problems. Did they want bad things to happen? No. Its simply that in that moment, and at other times, they did not have the understanding and knowledge to neutralize all the enemies without causing debris to fall to Earth.

Its just that since that time I think they have advanced far ahead. I hope, they didn't stand still in their development. It means, at that time they couldn't do anything else. Because if they had been able to do something different, no debris or moons could have fallen. Yes, it was the lesser evil that they caused . But this lesser evil resulted in us now reaping the results.

Parasites nevertheless seized power in the world, and so we are now living under the occupation of the parasitic system. The real question is; why was it at all possible that that priests of Antlan could create that which they created? That is, all of a sudden they wanted ....you remember, the story of the old lady - ""I don't want to be a noblewoman, I want to be Empress of the Seas, and have a goldfish be my servant"".

Was it something they ate or drank which so affected their minds, that those priests suddenly decided that they would rule the world? Would a properly developing living being strive for this? No. So it means there were distortions. They had contacts with those controllers, with gods, who were watching them.