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EP 2342-6PM State Dept Anal-Swabbed By CCP - Biden Admin Finally Gets What They Deserve
The Pete Santilli Show
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260 views • February 26, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2342 - 6PM  EASTERN
THURSDAY  - FEBRUARY 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 


EP 2342-6PM State Dept Anal-Swabbed By CCP - Biden Admin Finally Gets What They Deserve  
The Chinese government has denied claims by US State Dept. officials alleging they were administered Covid anal swab tests while in the communist nation. The claims from State Dept. staff first surfaced in reports from Vice and The Washington Post, with the unidentified diplomats labeling the procedure “undignified.” “The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Dept. rep said in a statement to Vice, adding the department is committed to preserving the “dignity” of diplomats. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17034
SPECIAL GUESTS: 7PM EST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine.  https://www.v-ial.org/   8PM EST: Michael Carnevale is the owner if Fitness1440.  Sunday night he filed a lawsuit against Broward county’s Emergency Covid 19 order, and 24 hours later he was sitting in a broward county jail cell.  https://www.gofundme.com/f/Mike-Jillian-Carnevale-fight-for-your-freedom

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