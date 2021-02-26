© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2342-6PM State Dept Anal-Swabbed By CCP - Biden Admin Finally Gets What They Deserve
The Chinese government has denied claims by US State Dept. officials alleging they were administered Covid anal swab tests while in the communist nation. The claims from State Dept. staff first surfaced in reports from Vice and The Washington Post, with the unidentified diplomats labeling the procedure “undignified.” “The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Dept. rep said in a statement to Vice, adding the department is committed to preserving the “dignity” of diplomats. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17034
SPECIAL GUESTS: 7PM EST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine. https://www.v-ial.org/ 8PM EST: Michael Carnevale is the owner if Fitness1440. Sunday night he filed a lawsuit against Broward county’s Emergency Covid 19 order, and 24 hours later he was sitting in a broward county jail cell. https://www.gofundme.com/f/Mike-Jillian-Carnevale-fight-for-your-freedom
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080