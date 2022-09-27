HUGE NEWS IN MY LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COUNTY!

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Sep 26, 2022
This is exciting! This is huge! I'm so excited to share this breaking news that happened today!
It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help?
Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated!
If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
HOW TO WIN IN COURT:
https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7
SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!
https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmerican
Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall
PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:
https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur
PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx
FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn
PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
http://peggyhall.tv
PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:
http://preparewithpeggy.com
MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar
INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1
TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall
RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y
BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja
BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht
FREE NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn
QUESTIONS / COLLABS:
ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.
ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager, and activist.
BA in Political Science
Master's in International Law & Policy
Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine
30+ years as an educator and consultant
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.
Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.
www.thehealthyamerican.org
SNAIL MAIL:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!