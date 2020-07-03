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Mental Health | Psychiatry's Secret Agenda
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85 views • July 03, 2020
Dr. Group discusses how mental health disorders are often diagnosed to children without any form of standardized tests!
In this video, Dr. Group will discuss steps you can take to ease your anxiety regarding this sensitive subject.
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
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Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Join our community!
We would love to hear from you, please leave us a comment or question.
Subscribe and let's embark on this health journey together!
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#mentalhealth
#psychiatry
#health
In this video, Dr. Group will discuss steps you can take to ease your anxiety regarding this sensitive subject.
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Drive traffic to Dr. Groups about me landing page.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
--------
Join our community!
We would love to hear from you, please leave us a comment or question.
Subscribe and let's embark on this health journey together!
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
------
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#mentalhealth
#psychiatry
#health
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