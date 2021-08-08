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‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush Goes after the McCloskey’s but There’s One Huge Problem
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130 views • August 08, 2021
Jarryd Jaeger from the Post Millennial reports, In an interview on CNN, squad member Rep. Cori Bush went after Mark McCloskey, the recently pardoned St. Louis man who waved his gun at Black Lives Matter protestors as they trespassed on his property last year.
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