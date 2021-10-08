Anyone For An October Surprise? Max Igan

The only certain barrier to truth is the belief you already have it” - VoltaireBitChuteOdysee:3Speak:Mixcloud:Telegram:https://t.me/thecrowhouseofficalGab:Minds:BrandNewTubeMeWe:TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:The Crowhouse Community Forums:https://thecrowhouse.community/Support The Crowhouse:Crypto-currencies:Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cBPirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tczDogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJXRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2Dan Andrews: "If you haven’t had a Vaccine by 15th of October, You Will Starve"DR. CARRIE MADEJ: FIRST U.S. LAB EXAMINES "VACCINE" VIALS, HORRIFIC FINDINGS REVEALEDBrainwashing Preschoolers to wear masksPfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Whats up with his neck?‘Eerie silence’ as Evergrande misses payment deadlinePandora Papers reveal big foreign money secretly behind some prime Australian real estateThe U.S. could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as Oct. 15, analysts say.“Save Australia” - Protesters gather at the Aussie consulate in New York CityCEDA How behavioural science can inform COVID-19 policyMONASH UNIVERSITY MIND CONTROL victoria australiaHobo Johnson - I want to see the WorldWayBack.TubeCommonwealth of Australia States AssemblyRequiring the use of COVIDSafeAleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr SolzhenitsynTHROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!