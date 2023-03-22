Create New Account
EPOCH TV | China’s New ‘Ethnic Specific’ Bio-Weapons Target Specific Races Based on DNA
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

The CCP is indeed developing #Weapons that target specific race and ethnicity markers, which might make it more clear as to why the CCP has been able to stitch together the largest collection of American DNA profiles.

BGI, one of the largest manufacturers of prenatal tests used around the world, has been sending the genetic data of pregnant women to the #ChineseMilitary.


