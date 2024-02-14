What Are You Seeking?!

The revelation given is that Jesus will give you what you need to care for them that are sent to you, holistically. And when He returns as it is written, "Behold, I (Jesus) am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to each one according to the merit of his deeds (earthly works, faithfulness)" (Revelation 22: 12, AMP).

I have said this before, and this is confirmation. Many people who are hateful, evil, and divisive may pick and choose who they hurt at the moment because it is convenient to do so. When they no longer have any options, they will turn on each other. It is spiritual.