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A High-Speed Stream of Solar Wind is Approaching Earth - Aurora Alert- Worldwide Aurora The 3 DOD
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212 views • July 09, 2021
Original video posted on July 9 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/Q8aGwcf-pT0
WorldWide Aurora Will happen 2 to 3 Days before The 3 Days Of Darkness (The 3 DOD)
Prepare for The 3 Days Of Darkness
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=492178744287666&;id=100004866347262
https://facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan/
The Opening of The 6th Seal which is in The Holy Bible in The Book of Revelation
Revelation 6:12-17
12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;
13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.
14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.
15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;
16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:
17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?
A high-speed stream of solar wind is approaching Earth. Estimated time of arrival on July 11-12. The incoming solar wind stream is pouring out of a hole in the sun's atmosphere--a coronal hole.Minor geomagnetic storms and auroras are possible when the solar wind arrives.
Coronal holes are places in the sun's upper atmosphere where the magnetic field peels back and allows solar wind to escape.
All solar wind streams carry some of the sun's magnetic field into space.
The stream now heading for Earth appears to be filled with "negative polarity" magnetic fields. Such fields can easily link to Earth's magnetic field opening a crack in our planet's defenses against solar wind. As a result, this solar wind stream could be effective at sparking auroras.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
A High-Speed Stream of Solar Wind is Approaching Earth - Aurora Alert- Worldwide Aurora The 3 DOD
WorldWide Aurora Will happen 2 to 3 Days before The 3 Days Of Darkness (The 3 DOD)
Prepare for The 3 Days Of Darkness
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=492178744287666&;id=100004866347262
https://facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan/
The Opening of The 6th Seal which is in The Holy Bible in The Book of Revelation
Revelation 6:12-17
12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;
13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.
14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.
15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;
16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:
17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?
A high-speed stream of solar wind is approaching Earth. Estimated time of arrival on July 11-12. The incoming solar wind stream is pouring out of a hole in the sun's atmosphere--a coronal hole.Minor geomagnetic storms and auroras are possible when the solar wind arrives.
Coronal holes are places in the sun's upper atmosphere where the magnetic field peels back and allows solar wind to escape.
All solar wind streams carry some of the sun's magnetic field into space.
The stream now heading for Earth appears to be filled with "negative polarity" magnetic fields. Such fields can easily link to Earth's magnetic field opening a crack in our planet's defenses against solar wind. As a result, this solar wind stream could be effective at sparking auroras.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
A High-Speed Stream of Solar Wind is Approaching Earth - Aurora Alert- Worldwide Aurora The 3 DOD
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