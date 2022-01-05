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LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY CEO SAYS CARRIERS ARE SEEING THE HIGHEST DEATH RATES EVER IN THE INDUSTRY
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191 views • January 05, 2022
Source: Fat News. More evidence vaccines are killing people; Insurance CEO notes deaths up 40% in 18-54 insurance category. Something will have to give with the insurance companies. Either a bail out, lower payouts upon death. A clause in the contract that gives them the right not to pay. A vaccinated vs. unvaccinated premium or possibly on new policies giving the a window of several years where they don't have to pay out if you get covid similar to a suicide clause. After all that is what it is, suicide.
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