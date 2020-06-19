Brandi Kruse and News crew mobbed in Seattle

I want you to see this. I hope you will watch every minute so you can feel the fear we felt. So you can hear my tears at the end. This video was taken Monday, June 8, the night Seattle left the East Police Precinct to protesters. Our crew was targeted, stalked, harassed, and assaulted. The level of vitriol from one member of the mob, who claimed she was a "social worker," was like nothing I've ever experienced. When elected leaders lump this type of behavior into what they’re calling “peaceful," not only is it a lie, but it's deeply offensive to those who have been subjected to it. I hope this video is spread widely. Seattle needs to do better.