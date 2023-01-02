THE MEDIA MATRIX | FULL DOCUMENTARY

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Corbett Report

corbettreport





FULL TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOADS: https://www.corbettreport.com/media/

Media. It surrounds us. We live our lives in it and through it. We structure our lives around it. But it wasn't always this way. So how did we get here? And where is the media technology that increasingly governs our lives taking us? This is the story of The Media Matrix.