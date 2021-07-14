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Are you a Patented Human Being? Who is your OWNER?
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50 views • July 14, 2021
As George Carling said "They OWN you"!
Mix in a few genes and you lose your human status to the patent holders. Kind of like G.M. seeds spreading into a neighbours field, but into you and your kids.
This IS law and this lady is 100% correct. Maybe have to pay for those miraculous patented genes in your new born?
Mix in a few genes and you lose your human status to the patent holders. Kind of like G.M. seeds spreading into a neighbours field, but into you and your kids.
This IS law and this lady is 100% correct. Maybe have to pay for those miraculous patented genes in your new born?
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