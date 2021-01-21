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The Return of the Sovereign: The Communist Control Act and Quo Warranto
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131 views • January 21, 2021
Now that we are under a hostile communist regime, where do we go from here? Could the Writ of Quo Warranto be used to dethrone the usurper?
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd3u75-the-return-of-the-sovereign-the-communist-control-act-and-quo-warranto.html
Recorded Jan. 21, 2021
* 50 U.S. Code § 841. Findings and declarations of fact (Communist Control Act 1954)
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/841
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd3u75-the-return-of-the-sovereign-the-communist-control-act-and-quo-warranto.html
Recorded Jan. 21, 2021
* 50 U.S. Code § 841. Findings and declarations of fact (Communist Control Act 1954)
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/841
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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