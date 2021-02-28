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House Freedom Caucus slams Equality Act H.R.5
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31 views • February 28, 2021
Members of the House Freedom Caucus lambast the Equality Act
H.R.5 - Equality Act shows the demonrats hate for women, this country, God, children, families. this is their war on our way of life
H.R.5 - Equality Act shows the demonrats hate for women, this country, God, children, families. this is their war on our way of life
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