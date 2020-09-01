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Myths and Facts About Antidepressants | Robert Whitaker and Stefan Molyneux
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32 views • September 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3175/myths-and-facts-about-antidepressants-robert-whitaker-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3175-myths-and-facts-about-antidepressants-robert-whitaker-and-stefan-molyneux
The recent book, Psychiatry Under the Influence - co-authored by Robert Whitaker and Lisa Cosgrove - investigates the actions and practices of the psychiatry establishment and presents it as a case study of institutional corruption.
Stefan Molyneux and Robert Whitaker discuss the state of psychiatry, the dangers of antidepressants, the lack of science supporting the benefits of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the dangers to unborn children when pregnant mothers consume these medications and other shocking information which the general public does not yet understand about these commonly used drugs.
Psychiatry Under the Influence: Institutional Corruption, Social Injury, and Prescriptions for Reform - co-authored with Lisa Cosgrove: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-PUTI
Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-AOAA
Mad in America: Bad Science, Bad Medicine, and the Enduring Mistreatment of the Mentally Ill: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-MIA
Robert Whitaker has won numerous awards as a journalist covering medicine and science, including the George Polk Award for Medical Writing and a National Association for Science Writers’ Award for best magazine article. In 1998, he co-wrote a series on psychiatric research for the Boston Globe that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Anatomy of an Epidemic won the 2010 Investigative Reporters and Editors book award for best investigative journalism. For more on his work, please check out: http://www.robertwhitaker.org and http://www.madinamerica.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3175-myths-and-facts-about-antidepressants-robert-whitaker-and-stefan-molyneux
The recent book, Psychiatry Under the Influence - co-authored by Robert Whitaker and Lisa Cosgrove - investigates the actions and practices of the psychiatry establishment and presents it as a case study of institutional corruption.
Stefan Molyneux and Robert Whitaker discuss the state of psychiatry, the dangers of antidepressants, the lack of science supporting the benefits of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the dangers to unborn children when pregnant mothers consume these medications and other shocking information which the general public does not yet understand about these commonly used drugs.
Psychiatry Under the Influence: Institutional Corruption, Social Injury, and Prescriptions for Reform - co-authored with Lisa Cosgrove: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-PUTI
Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-AOAA
Mad in America: Bad Science, Bad Medicine, and the Enduring Mistreatment of the Mentally Ill: http://www.fdrurl.com/Whitaker-MIA
Robert Whitaker has won numerous awards as a journalist covering medicine and science, including the George Polk Award for Medical Writing and a National Association for Science Writers’ Award for best magazine article. In 1998, he co-wrote a series on psychiatric research for the Boston Globe that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Anatomy of an Epidemic won the 2010 Investigative Reporters and Editors book award for best investigative journalism. For more on his work, please check out: http://www.robertwhitaker.org and http://www.madinamerica.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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