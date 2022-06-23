Motor Oil Shortages Could Cripple America, And Face Paint, Wisdom, Discernment And Courage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Possible motor oil shortages could cripple transportation, food supply, parts, electricity production and myriad other sectors. Get prepared now. Remember-oil types/weights cannot be mixed, oil does expire due to age, and out of date oil can be used for things like smaller mechanical devices, waterproofing and sealant and the like. Human skin and hair are highly visible and so face paint, balaclavas and head covers in natural tones and camo prints are a good idea, as well as is tactical gloves, and rattlecanning weapons and other gear. Shop for survival items at the Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Be wary of false christs. Rapture doctrine is clearly a falsehood and will deceive many into worshipping the antichrist. Stand fast until the arrival of the true Christ, Yeshua Messiah. "And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever." I John 2:17 KJV