Who Is House Speaker Mike Johnson?

After three weeks of contentious wrangling over a new speaker, the GOP House of Representatives quickly and unanimously chose Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana. But who is Mike Johnson? In this segment taken from the Oct. 26 episode of The New American Daily, host Paul Dragu and co-hosts Gary Benoit and Peter Rykowski discuss Johnson’s voting record, his stance on the 2020 election, and more.

