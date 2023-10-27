Who Is House Speaker Mike Johnson?

After three weeks of contentious wrangling over a new speaker, the GOP House of Representatives quickly and unanimously chose Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana. But who is Mike Johnson? In this segment taken from the Oct. 26 episode of The New American Daily, host Paul Dragu and co-hosts Gary Benoit and Peter Rykowski discuss Johnson’s voting record, his stance on the 2020 election, and more.
Watch the entire episode @ https://thenewamerican.com/video/tv/40-fbi-informants-reported-for-years-on-biden-family-crime-sen-grassley/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.