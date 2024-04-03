Create New Account
LAND OF THE GROOMED, HOME OF PEDOS!
High Hopes
3132 Subscribers
Published a day ago

Jeffrey Prather, The Prather Point


April 2, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


PEDO PUPPET JOE TRANNYS RESURRECTION DAY!

AMERICAN GROOMER FILM MAKER ELENA BARBERA GUESTS!

UKRAINE SBU ADMITS CROCUS (CIA RUNS SBU) & BOTH AT J-6!

CLASSIFIED CON CASE ON TRUMP COVERING CIA'S CROSS FIRE CONNECT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n25f9-land-of-the-groomed-home-of-pedos.html

Keywords
trumpciajoe bidenlandukraineamericanpedoscasepuppetclassifiedhomeconfilmmakerjeffrey prathergroomedprather pointjan 6groomertrannyssbuj6resurrection daycrocuselena barberacross fire

