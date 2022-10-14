Can We Truly Be Free?

Is it possible to live truly free? Do you have to be rich? Wealthy yes, but not rich in fiat. Yes, it can help but it's not necessary. Awareness is key to knowing it is possible. Then courage is needed to carry out what you need to carry out, to make it happen.
