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JOE BIDEN GOT CAUGHT FAKING THE JAB
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510 views • October 03, 2021
JOE BIDEN GOT CAUGHT FAKING THE JAB
mag_truth_bam
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUY1zStDUxBe5uBKumREk2pVttieTt-Mq4kM600/
BIDEN:- MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO GET PEOPLE VACCINATED, especially the children ....... (and the real old folks before they die of natural causes
Remarks by Biden While Receiving a COVID-19 Booster Shot
September 27, 2021 • Speeches and Remarks South Court AuditoriumEisenhower Executive Office Building 1:08 P.M. EDT -
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/09/27/remarks-by-president-biden-while-receiving-a-covid-19-booster-shot/
mag_truth_bam
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUY1zStDUxBe5uBKumREk2pVttieTt-Mq4kM600/
BIDEN:- MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO GET PEOPLE VACCINATED, especially the children ....... (and the real old folks before they die of natural causes
Remarks by Biden While Receiving a COVID-19 Booster Shot
September 27, 2021 • Speeches and Remarks South Court AuditoriumEisenhower Executive Office Building 1:08 P.M. EDT -
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/09/27/remarks-by-president-biden-while-receiving-a-covid-19-booster-shot/
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