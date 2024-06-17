BLACK BOX VOTING 2024 🗳 [DEDICATED TO BEV HARRIS]

Numerous prominent Democrats, computer science professors, and election security experts have warned that our voting machines are online, vulnerable, and often run on outdated versions of Windows.





They warn that the system is online, easily hackable, and often operates on outdated Windows 7 or older systems.





Key Points:





Easily Hackable Voting Equipment: All electronic voting equipment can be hacked as they must receive programming before each election from memory cards prepared on election management systems. These systems are often connected to the internet and run outdated Windows versions.





Spread of Malware: If a county election management system is infected with malware, it can spread to USB drives, which then transfer it to voting machines, scanners, and ballot-marking devices throughout the county.





Programming Practices: Most U.S. election systems are programmed by local county officials or third-party vendors. They use previously used USB drives on internet-connected computers before plugging them into scanners, tabulators, and voting machines.





Outdated Systems: In 2019, the Associated Press reported that most of the 10,000 election jurisdictions, including swing states, were still using Windows 7 or older systems for ballot production, vote programming, counting, and reporting.





End of Windows 7 Support: Windows 7 reached its end of life on January 14, 2020, with Microsoft stopping technical support and security updates.





Remote Access and Modems: Voting machine manufacturers have installed remote-access software and wireless modems, connecting voting machines directly to the internet. NBC News reported in 2020 that ES&S, the largest U.S. election machine vendor, had installed at least 14,000 modems.





Dominion Voting Systems: The second-largest vendor, Dominion, has publicly acknowledged using modems in their machines and running remote-access software during the 2020 election. For example, in Georgia, election worker Susan Voyles testified that Dominion employees operated remotely on ballot-marking devices and poll pads.





Findings from Wisconsin and Michigan: Investigations found Dominion and ES&S machines online and connected to the internet. In Michigan, a modem chip was discovered in an ES&S voting machine, potentially allowing hackers to intercept and manipulate election results.





Conclusion: Hackers can potentially infiltrate elections through vulnerable USB cards, election management systems, and voting machines themselves. This underscores the urgent need for securing America's election infrastructure.





We’ve revamped this site for 2021. BlackBoxVoting 2.0 will combine legacy research from Bev Harris, who developed the original BlackBoxVoting.org in 2003, with current work by a growing citizen talent pool. The site is now jointly administered by Bennie Smith, a computer programmer and election commissioner for Shelby County, TN, and Bev Harris. The site will provide expert content to publicize important, durable information to expose problems and improve process. All contributors have front-line experience in attempting to verify elections.





This site focuses on process, because it is the breakdown of these processes that make our elections vulnerable. The core problem for our fragile elections framework is secrecy: withholding from the public the evidence needed to authenticate whether results are true.





2006 – CNN video, Bev Harris:





2016 – Bloomberg News, Bennie Smith:





Election processes are outdated. The whole picture is rarely seen. Incentives to control election outcomes are powerful. Contracts are lucrative, both for election equipment and even more so for those pitching purchases to the officials chosen in elections. Therefore, we will also look at decisionmakers and vendors, and will examine their motivations to remain in the offices that citizens elect them to.





It is only after we look at process and motivation together that the proverbial elephant in the room (the need for transparency) will be wrestled to the ground to bring meaningful accountability in elections to the public.





The blackbox has many boxes. Our mission is to turn each black square into a transparent one, until the blackbox becomes an open, crowdsourced process – the only clear path to the Consent of the Governed.





