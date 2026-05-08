BOOSTERS FOREVER: THE LIFECOURSE VACCINE AGENDA

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As evidence mounts that pertussis vaccines are waning, public health officials are now promoting "lifecourse vaccination" — a model built on continuous boosters from childhood through old age. Jefferey Jaxen investigates the science behind the push and the growing legal challenges over vaccine transmission claims.