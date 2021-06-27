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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1604 - Pricie Pope - Report on the crime
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Alexander broke into Pricie’s home and demanded money. When she said that she didn’t have any, he told her “Well, I’ll rape you then.”, before ripping off her clothes and throwing her on the floor. Pricie fought back, punching and kicking him, which attracted the attention of her neighbors, who called police.
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