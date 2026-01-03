202-Jefferson County WV Public Schools Have a History of Hiring Teachers who are Sexual Predators

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why have there been six teachers or counselors the past 10 years in Jefferson County WV Public Schools who have been terminated for being either sexual predators or for being obscene and inappropriate in ? The most recent case is counselor Taylor Staubs, as reported in the National File.
At the same time Jefferson County Public schools have declined to help students by accepting free abstinence education and student success programs from community nonprofits.
Links for the show:
https://nationalfile.com/wild-in-west-virginia-female-counselor-under-investigation-for-producing-and-distributing-pornography-in-high-school/
https://www.urbanlifetraining.org/index.php/articles3/80-abstinence-education/436-school-board-resolution-for-abstinence-and-character-based-sexual-health-education