FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 47:5-9, 20220717

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: O, Saints, Let Us Shout Hallelujah To Our Great Jehovah: Psalm 47:5-9, 1st Day of the Week, July 17, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. Heavenly Father, as a testimony for Your daily tender mercies and marvelous loving-kindness, I join other Saints to proclaim that: You, our ELOHIM, the LORD GOD and our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD 5 has gone up with a shout, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with the sound of a trumpet. We will 6 sing praises to You, our JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD our BANNER, sing praises! We will sing praises to You, our JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD our PEACE, sing praises! 7 For You, our JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, are the King of all the earth; we will sing praises with Your Holy Spirit’s understanding. For You, our JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD who SANCTIFIES 8 reigns over the heathen; You, our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS sits on Your Throne of Holiness. 9 The Saints of the people have gathered together, the Redeemed of Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ and of Abraham. For the shields of the earth belong to You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD who MIRACULOUSLY HEALS us; for You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD and ADONAI, our YAHWEH, are greatly exalted. Thank You, Glorious Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 47:5-9, personalized, NKJV) * * * *