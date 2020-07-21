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Contractor for FEMA and Homeland Security States Hydrogel and Quantum Dot Covid Vaccine Are Dangerous~ Celeste Solum
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2045 views • July 21, 2020
Celeste has worked as a contractor for Homeland Security and FEMA.
Her Website: https://shepherdsheart.life
- Former FEMA government official reports the truth about Covid19. preparation.
- Explains the reasons for the program and how many vaccinations are planned for it.
Her Website: https://shepherdsheart.life
- Former FEMA government official reports the truth about Covid19. preparation.
- Explains the reasons for the program and how many vaccinations are planned for it.
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