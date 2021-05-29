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'Event Horizon' The Movie- Our Future Is Finally Here
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610 views • May 29, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the satanic, dystopic future he has been warning the world about for over 25 years is finally here, and it reminds him of the 1997 film 'Event Horizon.'
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