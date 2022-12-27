Create New Account
Mind Invaders Chapter 30 - Keeping the Faith
The Berean Call
When Carla entered the kitchen late that morning, Ken was on the phone and his mother was squeezing orange juice. From a pot on the stove came the gentle “plop-plop” of oatmeal cooking. The wholesome fragrance, the homey sound, the instant welcoming hug that Mrs. Inman gave her lent a restorative normalcy to life.

Keywords
russiapsychologydave hunt

