BBC tells Irans deputy foreign minister: "There's been 7 days of each country attacking each other"

Lyse Doucet tells Irans deputy foreign minister: "There's been 7 days of each country attacking each other"
The Iranian foreign minister pulls Doucet up on her language and points out Iran isn't attacking Israel, its defending itself under article 51 of the UN charter.
The Western Zionist biased MSM, same as it ever was....
Source @Real World News
