A curious rise in neurodegenerative diseases & detoxing from the vax | Dr. Stephanie Seneff Ep. 16

MIT Sr. Research Scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to explain why we may being seeing a rise in neurodegenerative diseases this year like Parkinson's & Alzheimer's, how you can detox naturally after the COVID vaccine and warnings for our kids.
► Dr. Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh, "Worse than the disease?" https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23
► Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes and microRNAs https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/552937-innate-immune-suppression-by-sars-cov-2-mrna-vaccinations-the-role-of-g-quadruplexes-exosomes-and-micrornas
