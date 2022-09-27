A curious rise in neurodegenerative diseases & detoxing from the vax | Dr. Stephanie Seneff Ep. 16

MIT Sr. Research Scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to explain why we may being seeing a rise in neurodegenerative diseases this year like Parkinson's & Alzheimer's, how you can detox naturally after the COVID vaccine and warnings for our kids.





