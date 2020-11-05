Familial ATTR Amyloidosis (Hereditary Type)

This is an educational video about the signs and symptoms you should look for when you have several people in your family that are affected by the same illnesses. It may be a genetic cause! I also cover what medical tests you can expect.



A couple of things you might notice in the video that I need to briefly cover.



1) My stomach was growling like crazy, sorry about that. I was hungry, but wanted to get this done MORE. LOL

2) I talked about the fecal occult test, but not why they might do a urinalysis on one of the later slides. If someone is having diarrhea, they normally check for a kidney infection as a cause. That is why they would do a urinalysis. I failed to mention that in that part of the video.

3) The left and right heart failure videos are already included on this channel for you.



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