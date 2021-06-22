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"Ramos And Compean" Border Patrol Agent's persecution song by Michael Britton
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11 views • June 22, 2021
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Lou Dobbs feature's Michael Britton's song which helped raise the awareness to the travesty of 2 Border Patrol Agent's being railroaded into PRISON by the "W" Administration FOR DOING THEIR JOBS! Other BP Agents were found to be prosecuted by Bush appointed SW Texas Prosecutor weasel Johnny "Satan" Sutton in the same way. Public pressure and 14 TEXAS Senate and Congressmen marched in the snow to the WHITE HOUSE to 'have a talk' with Bush on his LAST day in office. Bush commuted their sentences releasing them from prison, President TRUMP PARDONED THEM! GOD BLESS TEXAS!
"Saving the planet one patio (and song) at a time"
Thank You; for your support.
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Lou Dobbs feature's Michael Britton's song which helped raise the awareness to the travesty of 2 Border Patrol Agent's being railroaded into PRISON by the "W" Administration FOR DOING THEIR JOBS! Other BP Agents were found to be prosecuted by Bush appointed SW Texas Prosecutor weasel Johnny "Satan" Sutton in the same way. Public pressure and 14 TEXAS Senate and Congressmen marched in the snow to the WHITE HOUSE to 'have a talk' with Bush on his LAST day in office. Bush commuted their sentences releasing them from prison, President TRUMP PARDONED THEM! GOD BLESS TEXAS!
"Saving the planet one patio (and song) at a time"
Thank You; for your support.
Private Parties, Events, Casinos, Venues Contact: [email protected]
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