This Confirms Our Last Lahaina Video
Published 14 hours ago

This one explains itself, showing how youtube is faking and removing comments now.


If anyone else is seeing this and can be a second witness please let us know, as I thought I saw other non-narrative comments from others disappear the other day as well.

Eric west video from today:
Our Previous Lahaina video:
Facing Reality volume 1:

The pedo-satanists are running scared folks and that is fitting prophecy as well, as you will see in our video today.

Blessings to those who stand tall for YHWH!


