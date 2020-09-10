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Americans stop circumcising your sons! Circumcision is Satanic. STOP THE YESHUA LIE!
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152 views • September 10, 2020
I am a Greek teacher researcher. I have taught the Greek Koine to American pastors for 5 years.
I am amazed at how naive the American world is to the point of fanaticism accepting and defending Jewish doctrines as Christian.
SADLY the Greek scriptures that have been heavily altered by the Pharisees and the Romans (Phoenicians) are now taught by Jews and rabbis thus they spread lies and propaganda only to have whole nations convert to Judaism completely unaware of it! WAKE UP and yield your ego and arrogance to those who have knowledge of the Greek language and the facts.
Christianity outside the US does not entail the Torah nor circumcision!!
Circumcision explains the inability of Americans to accept that Jesus was a gentile, a Greek and to denounce Jewish customs (of conservative Judaism) masquerading as Christian. Judaism is the darkest side of ancient paganism and occultism.
Music in the video is by bensound.com
I am amazed at how naive the American world is to the point of fanaticism accepting and defending Jewish doctrines as Christian.
SADLY the Greek scriptures that have been heavily altered by the Pharisees and the Romans (Phoenicians) are now taught by Jews and rabbis thus they spread lies and propaganda only to have whole nations convert to Judaism completely unaware of it! WAKE UP and yield your ego and arrogance to those who have knowledge of the Greek language and the facts.
Christianity outside the US does not entail the Torah nor circumcision!!
Circumcision explains the inability of Americans to accept that Jesus was a gentile, a Greek and to denounce Jewish customs (of conservative Judaism) masquerading as Christian. Judaism is the darkest side of ancient paganism and occultism.
Music in the video is by bensound.com
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