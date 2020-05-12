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FACT: democrat governors are responsible for killing AMERICANS!!!
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100 views • May 12, 2020
Watch full show here (unless youtube censored it)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=144&v=U7Fu2UQ6Mc4&feature=emb_logo
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/
Several of these states have among the highest covid-19 mortality rates, they ALL have democrat controlled governors:
New York - Andrew Cuomo
New Jersey - Phil Murphy
Pennsylvania - Tom Wolf
Michigan - Gretchen Whitmer
California - Gavin Newsom
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=144&v=U7Fu2UQ6Mc4&feature=emb_logo
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/
Several of these states have among the highest covid-19 mortality rates, they ALL have democrat controlled governors:
New York - Andrew Cuomo
New Jersey - Phil Murphy
Pennsylvania - Tom Wolf
Michigan - Gretchen Whitmer
California - Gavin Newsom
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
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