Time to Fight Back - Stupidism

By his own definition, Biden is already governing like a dictator“I have this strange notion, we are a democracy ... if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”Those are the words of Joe Biden. And, no, this isn't a matter of unearthing a clip from the 1980s or '90s in an attempt to play a game of gotcha on some antiquated flip-flop. That's Democratic nominee Biden, less than three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, talking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos about the dangers of governing like a dictator..@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021Time for conservatives to fight back against leftist social media giantsThe Liberty Movement is fighting back against liberal elites in corporations like Facebook, Google, and Twitter using corporate power to marginalize their message. The Daily Beast reports that Twitter had no problem with Chinese disinformation about origins of the coronavirus. "Coronavirus disinformation spread by senior Chinese government officials does not violate Twitter's terms of service, a spokesperson for the company told The Daily Beast on Monday." This would be fine if TwitteWhy Conservatives of All Stripes Must Unite in 2021After 2020—a year with a deadly pandemic, a crushing economic shutdown, brutal riots, and a contested presidential election—it often feels as though things can’t get any worse.Yet, the political left sees these very moments when the American people are overwhelmed and exhausted as opportunities to push its destructive agenda. It won’t stop promoting socialist climate policies, government-run health care, identity politics, racial division, bending a knee to our worst enemies, and penalties for offending the sensibilities of the woke.As the threats continue to grow, Americans are feeling anxious. They’re worried about whether America will still look like America two years from now.CBC sues the Conservative party over copyright, 'moral rights' of journalistsThe CBC excerpts — which included video taken at this week's English-language leaders debate — were used on a party website and on TwitterPM offering $75 million more in COVID-19 aid to Indigenous people living off-reserveThe federal government is increasing the amount of funding aimed at Indigenous people in Canada who are living off-reserve, adding $75 million to the existing Indigenous Community Support Fund, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.On March 18, the government created a $305 million Indigenous Community Support Fund, which included $15 million for regional, urban and off-reserve Indigenous organizations.Western alienation: Let's be clear, the West didn't pull away until it was pushed away'The West is again undergoing political transformation,' former cabinet minister Monte Solberg arguesAs the country song says, I've put a lot of gravel in my travel.For 15 years, I represented the federal riding of Medicine Hat, Alta., in Parliament. But home was the area called the Palliser Triangle.The History of the BibleThe history of the Bible begins with the person of Moses, because we understand that the Pentateuch, the first five books of the entire Bible, were written down by Moses.Over the centuries there are numerous different authors that write these things down.The formation of the Old Testament was a centuries-long process—a long, slow development.