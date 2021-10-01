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Australian NSW Premier Berejiklian Resigns
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450 views • October 01, 2021
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NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has RESIGNED from her role as Premier, and from Parliament, amid a probe by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption on Friday announced it would investigate Berejiklian for potentially breaching public trust regarding her relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire. Berejiklian says she was on Thursday night informed ICAC would be issuing a public statement, announcing the investigation, and said she had “no option” but to resign..
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has RESIGNED from her role as Premier, and from Parliament, amid a probe by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption on Friday announced it would investigate Berejiklian for potentially breaching public trust regarding her relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire. Berejiklian says she was on Thursday night informed ICAC would be issuing a public statement, announcing the investigation, and said she had “no option” but to resign..
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