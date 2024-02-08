Minor Setback - "Bally Ho" - Bootleg Remix [Punk Rock]

Punk rock band based out of Bridgeton, NJ
For booking email [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrYioughtta
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minorsetbacknj
Look for Minor Setback on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Randy Dammit - Guitar + Vocals
Frank Birkner - Bass + Vocals
Ryan Keen - Drums
Chris Angerman - Guitar
