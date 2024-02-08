Create New Account
Minor Setback - "Bally Ho" - Bootleg Remix [Punk Rock]
Spank Me Tender
37 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Punk rock band based out of Bridgeton, NJ

For booking email [email protected]

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrYioughtta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minorsetbacknj

Look for Minor Setback on any online music store or streaming service!!!


Randy Dammit - Guitar + Vocals

Frank Birkner - Bass + Vocals

Ryan Keen - Drums

Chris Angerman - Guitar

Keywords
musicrockmusic videoremixpunkindie rockalternative rockpunk rockindie punkminor setbackbally hobootleg

