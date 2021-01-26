(SENSITIVE CONTENT). ELDER ABUSE. UK. (DETAILS IN DESCRIPTION)

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Disturbing moment care home staff drag dementia-stricken pensioner, 85, across room and dump her on bed as she wails in panic after son set up spy camera over fears of her mistreatment
This disturbing video shows the moment care home staff dragged a quivering and distressed disabled pensioner across her room, leaving her in a urine-stained bed.
Michael Lanera fitted a spy camera in his 85-year-old dementia-stricken mother's room in Halifax, West Yorkshire, after he suspected she was being mistreated.
The shocking video, filmed on December 1, 2018, shows nurse Mamello Herring and care worker Maria Jackson dragging Angelina Lanera from the toilet back to her bed with her knickers around her ankles.
Mrs Lanera can be heard screaming and crying in distress, but the workers continue to manhandle her using a banned 'drag lift' technique which involves someone putting a hand or arm under the person's armpit.
The technique is banned because it can result in injuries to those involved. The care workers are seen to leave her in the urine-stained bed and clothes, Bradford Crown Court heard on Friday.
Prosecutor Wayne Jackson said on December 1, 2018, Mr Lanera visited his mother and found her lying in a urine-stained bed still in her clothes from the day before. When he checked the camera he discovered the horrific footage.
When the pair were questioned Herring said she knew 'drag lifting' was not permitted because it was unsafe and she had been taught that in training sessions, the court heard.
The defendant Jackson also accepted her actions had been wrong and it went against her training.
Herring, 55, of Leeds, pleaded guilty to a charge of ill treatment by a care worker, which can carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail.
She was given an 18-month community order and told to do 250 hours' unpaid work for the community.
Jackson, 41, of Hipperholme, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to common assault and also received an 18-month community order. She was ordered to do 180 hours' unpaid work.
Although Herring had been suspended from the nursing register, she had continued to work in the care sector, the court heard. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9185111/Disturbing-moment-care-home-staff-drag-dementia-stricken-pensioner-85-room.html