MALE VS FEMALE MORALITY!?!

1: There are a few people in my wife's circle of friends that have been trying to sabotage my marriage because they can't stand that my wife is living the life they always wanted. I tried talking to my wife about how toxic these people are but when she tried to confront them about some of the statements they've made they accused me of trying to separate my wife from them, "more than I already have" as she moved out of state to be with me, and tried to spin it that I am the toxic one. How do I talk with my wife about cutting these people out of her life when they've been such huge parts of her life leading up to meeting me?



0:04 - technical difficulties



0:39

2: In general, did men develop a clearer/straighter moral sense compared to women? Considering that Universally Preferable Behaviors are needed to maximize the quality of human relations between strangers, and men were the ones who needed to go out and interact with other individuals to bring resources home, while women usually stayed within the family/close community and therefore, they did not really need to develop stricter standards for socializing (with strangers).



1:33

3: Should I DeFOO early or take a bit of crap and use the family resources to help move me out of the third world and get an education (not college), and then DeFOO?



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