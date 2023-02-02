Building AI Human Clones

Could science fiction be our reality much sooner than we think?
Creating an AI humanoid. Soon we won't be able to discern the difference.
In this programme the world’s leading experts attempt to build an artificial human based on actress Gemma Chan, star of the sci-fi series Humans, for a ground-breaking scientific stunt that will test just how far away we are from ‘synthetic’ humans.
