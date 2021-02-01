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AstraZeneca COVID 19 Vaccine Trial Participant Suffers Common Vaccine Injury, Transverse Myelitis
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148 views • February 01, 2021
Transverse Myelitis is a common side-effect of vaccinations. Just look at the number of lawsuits in "vaccine court" for this injury! Now, with vaccine studies only selecting the healthiest of the healthy to include in their "safety trial" the risk of injury to the rest of the population will be much greater!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-trial-participant-suffers-common-vaccine-injury-transverse-myelitis/
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*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-trial-participant-suffers-common-vaccine-injury-transverse-myelitis/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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