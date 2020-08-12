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Biden Picks His VP - KAMALA is A Cop, at the Jimmy Dore Show
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10 views • August 12, 2020
The bolchevique state picks its VP candidate, sure replacement of the ailing biden when need arises, guaranteeing the bollcheviques' marxist policies are carried out and kept in place, if, and only if they win. And if they win, kamala will go after you and after your children.
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