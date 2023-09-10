And We Know 9.9.2023 Revelations dripping in, Obama, Biden, Illegals, DS, Hold on! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Sep 9, 2023





The incoming information that most of us already know…is being revealed. I did learn something new from the Tucker Interview and will showcase that one, but we will take a deeper look into the revealing of who is running the show against us and TRUMP, how the people react, why the revelation of Obama are happening and so much more. Let’s Go.





Tulsi Gabbard on Joe Rogan https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1044





A "controversial" preacher agreed with Larry Sinclair and claimed from his pulpit that Obama had Donald Young killed: https://t.me/PepeMatter/16976





Bonus Clip: Listen to Obama's introduction at the Trinity United Church where they blatantly edit out the fact that he was introduced as being raised in Indonesia. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16978





Larry Sinclair tells Obama to release his phone records in relation to Donald Young's murder. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16985https://t.me/PepeMatter/16977





Just in case you don't believe that Obama attended this church. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16977





Any Lib or dem out there care to explain why Biden continues to extend this EO 13848!!!!!!!! https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1699912484923085164?s=20





Not only does he like other grown men, but he also has an affinity for the younger ones as well. https://twitter.com/TPV_John/status/1699649751581421768?s=20





Will You wear a mask? https://t.me/businessoftruth/35994





Megyn Kelly explains her regret getting the Covid jabs. https://t.me/businessoftruth/36084





PBD why interview about Obama https://t.me/realKarliBonne/192320





Democrats from Chicago are finally realising that their party sold out them to the immigrants. They are just starting to rise up. https://t.me/c/1716023008/203666





DJT was asked by Hugh Hewitt today if he will go on a “revenge tour” and use the power of the presidency to go after the people who maligned him. His answer: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13812





Full Tucker interview with Sinclair https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1699543001473900670

