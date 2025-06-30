© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/29/2025
Romans 10:10-11 Believe and See
Intro: The world tells us that seeing is believing. Yes that is true. Some things we have to see to believe. Most things are like that in the world. Even our works for Christ show our faith. Jesus did miracles to prove that He was the Son of God and the Savior of the world. But the Bible’s theme is actually “believe and see.” We cannot receive from God until we have faith in Him. He is holy and just. We are sinful and fallen. How can a sinful fallen man have a relationship with a holy God? By faith. Believe and see.