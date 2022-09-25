High Desert Homestead Transitioning Feathered 2 Month+ Old Chicks to live Outside

Today we would like to share with you our Chick's transition to living outside with the flock. We have a few videos to share on this subject. You may notice they are now in penned areas with lots of sagebrush to protect them! This has given great peace of mind to defend against predator attacks. Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead.
