Warning against helping the devil to destroy you (NWO)

The Antichrist is ruling the world from behind the scenes and he knows scriptures very well and how to use it against God. You can protest as much as you want but once you continue to comply with satanic orders, it will not change the fact that you are helping the devil in setting up his final babylonian kingdom upon earth; one world religion, one world monetary system and one world government. To do this everyone must be kept in a state of fear. Fear is satans tool to steal souls. Faith is how God is pleased with his children and how we overcome the world. The devil hates faith so he persecutes and prosecutes those walking in faith upon the earth. Faith is sifted using fear and empowers the devil to usurp Gods place while many are ignorant of it taking place. The devil wants to erase faith in God/Jesus off the earth, those walking by faith suffers as we see with Daniel being thrown in lion's den and Shadrach, Meshach, Abednego being thrown in fiery furnace and John the baptist beheaded. To walk in faith is to know God. The world now leads the church in fear and the biggest falling away from faith is unfolding which sees many joining one world religion. Time is up for the devil and no one will be allowed to play Church. Remember it will be like days of Noah when Christ returns as hardly anyone of faith will be found alive.



Luke 18:8

King James Version

8 I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?



Remember God only rewards the faithful. Better to suffer satan's wrath that is limited to the body and be thrown in lions den, than suffer Gods wrath that can destroy both body and soul.



Let's REPENT, be in the world but not of the world, be ye separate.

We will be hated by all nations for Christ sake.

Be thou faithful unto death and ye shall receive a crown of life.



Isaiah 30:1

King James Version

30 Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin: