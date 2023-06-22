Create New Account
Part B - they are all dead in the Sub that imploded down deep by the Titanic. Send the company executives to Gitmo and hang them for their negligence in letting people ride on-this Tinker Toy
PatriotsCannabisCo
163 Subscribers
154 views
Published Yesterday

This should have never happended.  Their communication gear sucked.  They were out of contact a lot.  And these people paid a lot of money to go down there.  Now they are dead.  So I am wondering , since the Fake News Media had been bombarding us with this story for the last 2-3 days, non stop, what is going on behind the scenes ?  Have the Aliens invaded and they are not telling us ?  Has the Sniffer and the Ho been arrested.  I think something big is about to happen.Now don't forget before they nuke the US, you should come down here to Medellin Colombia and hang with us for a few days in our luzury Bed and Breakfast:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com



deathtodaysub

